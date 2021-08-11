New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

MUSA stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

