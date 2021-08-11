Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok Sells 600 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avista by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avista by 85,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avista by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

