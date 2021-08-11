ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,011.00 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 44,653 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96.

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $2,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66.

SREV stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.