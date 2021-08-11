Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Palle, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $13,700.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDR. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

