VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli purchased 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

Shares of VOXX opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in VOXX International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

