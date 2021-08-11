Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,826,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,434,715.72.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

TOU opened at C$32.85 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

