Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Marc D. Kozin Purchases 3,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.