Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $298.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.05 and a 1-year high of $302.51.

