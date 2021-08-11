Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth $50,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

