Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,873,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,095,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $146,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 519,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,500 shares of company stock worth $9,169,694. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.52, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

