Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

