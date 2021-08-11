State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

