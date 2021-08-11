State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.