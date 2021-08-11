State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,190 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $18,594 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

