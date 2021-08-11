Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

