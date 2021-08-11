Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,041 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 212.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

