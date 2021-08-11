Schroder Investment Management Group Has $809,000 Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 339.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

FF opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.85. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

FF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

