Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

