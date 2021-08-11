Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.