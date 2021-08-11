Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 100,549 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,549 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

