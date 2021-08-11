Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.73 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $311.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $316.81. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.04.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

