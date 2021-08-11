Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 108,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $10,215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $9,600,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNN opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $91.41 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

