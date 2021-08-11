$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $286.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

