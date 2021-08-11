Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SPX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SPX in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SPXC stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

