Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

GDI stock opened at C$56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.61. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

