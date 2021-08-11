B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.85 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GP Strategies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.