Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 22,238 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $656.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.45 and a 12 month high of $667.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

