Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Issued By B. Riley

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

TGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

