Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

