Power Co. of Canada to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.77 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

