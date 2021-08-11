Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.11. Reinvent Technology Partners shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 8,387 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

