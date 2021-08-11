Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $22.39

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $24.50. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 5,133 shares changing hands.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

