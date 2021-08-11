Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

