Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Tricida stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

