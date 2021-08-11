Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

