InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported modest second-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate despite top-line contraction. The company is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with China-based handset manufacturer Xiaomi underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, 5G, and WiFi technology. The company remains committed to pursue strategic acquisitions in order to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. However, intense competition, high research and development expenses and integration risks are likely to hinder its growth potential to some extent.”

InterDigital stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

