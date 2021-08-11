Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $22.01. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 1,166 shares.

PPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

