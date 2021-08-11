Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.15. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 295,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

