Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CLRB stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

