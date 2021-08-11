Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $287,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

