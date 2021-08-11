Chaim Indig Sells 1,660 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $7,140.00.

NYSE PHR opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.