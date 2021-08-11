Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

