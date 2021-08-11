AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright started coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AudioEye by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 6.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.