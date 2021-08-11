Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren Buys 949,542 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ET opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.