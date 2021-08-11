Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren Buys 949,542 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ET opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.