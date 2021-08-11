Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. began coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on the stock.

LON:SHB opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 597.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

