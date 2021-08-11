Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ETH has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

