Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NUS opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,422 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

