Wedbush Comments on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of MRSN opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $798.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

