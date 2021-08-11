thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.57% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA opened at €8.91 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.82. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

