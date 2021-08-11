The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.50 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

